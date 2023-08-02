Pota Anthon Pota Anthon, 96, of Winchester, VA, passed away on Friday, July 28, 2023, at her home.
Pota was born in Geraki, Laconia, Greece, the daughter of the late Dimitrius Scarvounis and Stavroula Scarvouni. She was owner and restaurateur of A&B Restaurant in Warrenton, VA. Pota and her husband were founding members of Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church.
She married Louie Anthon on October 8, 1958, in Culpeper, VA. Louie preceded her in death on October 9, 1982.
Pota is survived by her daughter, Stavroula Anthon Skourli (Constantinos) of Athens, Greece; son, Tom Anthon (Molly) of Winchester, VA; grandchildren, Iliana Skourlis of Alexandria and Stavroula K. Skourlis of Alexandria, VA.
She is preceded in death by all of her siblings.
A private graveside service will be held for Pota in Mount Hebron Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Pota to Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 1700 Amherst Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
