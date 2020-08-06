Presley W. Clarke, Jr.
Presley Wilmott Clarke, Jr., 85, of Snellville, Georgia, formerly of Winchester, Virginia, died Wednesday, August 5, 2020 in Sacred Journey Hospice in McDonough, Georgia.
Mr. Clarke was born July 26, 1935 in Winchester, Virginia. He was the son of the late Fern Hiett Clarke and the late P.W. Clarke of Winchester. He retired as a teacher from Fairfax County Public Schools after 22 years of service. He was formerly a long time member of First Presbyterian Church in Winchester, as well as a member of Franklin Presbyterian Church in Franklin, West Virginia. He was a graduate of Moorefield (WV) High School and Davis and Elkins College. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
He was married to the former Martha Lynn Shaver who preceded him in death. They were married on May 17, 1958 and were married for nearly 53 years.
Surviving are two sons, David S. Clarke, and his wife, Beth, of Berryville, Virginia, Darren T. Clarke, and his wife, Suzanne, of Tampa, Florida; grandchildren Katherine Clarke and her husband, Kyle Adams, Patrick Clarke and his wife Lauren, Benjamin Clarke and his wife Morgan, Mackenzie Rasmussen and her husband Kristoffer, and Savannah Clarke. Also surviving are great-grandchildren Eli Hayes, Lila Adams, Hank Adams, Olivia Clarke and Silas Clarke. He is survived by two brothers, Morris Clarke of Beaumont, Texas and Carroll Clarke of Summerville, South Carolina and a sister, Sandra Sumption, of Snellville, Georgia.
Services will be private.
