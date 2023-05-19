Preston A. Miller “Pete” Preston A. Miller “Pete,” 88, of Dry Fork, Virginia, passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, on May 1, 2023.
Pete was born on November 16, 1934, to Russell and Pearl Miller in Winchester, Virginia. After high school, he joined the United States Air Force working on B36 bombers. He attended Virginia State Police Academy, graduating in the class of 1959, and served 31 years.
Pete was predeceased by his parents, 1 brother and his first wife and mother of his children, Genell.
Pete is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Randella Miller; daughters, Janice Nascimento, Audrey Bryant (David), Gloria Hobbs; stepson, Christopher Tereschenko (Alicia); 1 brother; 2 sisters-in-law; 5 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.