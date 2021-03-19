Preston W. Tigney
Preston Wallace Tigney, 76, of Berryville, Virginia, departed this life on March 13, 2021, at Hilltop House Assisted Living in Winchester.
Mr. Tigney was born April 12, 1944, in Virginia, the son of the late Wilbur Tigney and Maggie Johnson Tigney.
He worked at Drug Fair for many years until it closed. He went on to work at Schenck Foods until he retired.
He married Charlotte Marie Payne in 1975 in White Post, Virginia. Charlotte died before him on June 23, 2008.
Surviving are two brothers, John and Timothy; five sisters, Caroline, Mabel, Anna, Elsie and Eleanor; one stepson, Malcolm Payne; a step-grandson, Antwain Payne, whom he raised as his own; seven step-grandchildren, four step-great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In addition to his parents and his wife, Preston is preceded in death by a brother, Charles; two sisters Maggie and Mary; one stepdaughter, Deborah, and two stepsons, Rodney and Vernon.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Charles “Buster” Jackson Community Cemetery, White Post.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.