Princess Strother Dailey
Princess Strother Dailey, 101, of Stephens City, Virginia, passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020 at Westminster Canterbury.
Mrs. Dailey was born in 1919, in White Hall, Virginia, the daughter of the late Mamie and Benjamin Franklin Strother. She was a retired Eligibility Technician, Welfare Division for the City of Winchester. Mrs. Dailey was a member of Grace Lutheran Church. She was a member of Daughters of the American Revolution, Elks, Moose and BPW (Business Professions of Woman), as well as the Women’s Civic League of Winchester.
Mrs. Dailey loved to dance and was a great dancer and enjoyed cooking food for her family.
She married Robert Milton Dailey on May 14, 1948 in Leesburg, Virginia. He preceded her in death on August 29, 2009.
Surviving are her daughter, Princess Sawyer (Keith) of Aylett, VA; son, Sidney Dailey of Stephens City, VA; grandchildren, Cassandra Burleson (David) of Winchester, Clarissa Barnes, Melanie Truscio of Minneapolis, MN, Timothy Dailey (Jenna) of Salisbury, MD; and nine great grandchildren.
Along with her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by sisters, Frances Strother, Madeline Dunkleberger, Louise Smellie, Mary Bruce Whetsel and brothers, Benny Strother and Franklin Strother.
The family will receive friends on Thursday evening, from 6:00-8:00 PM, at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, at Mt. Hebron Cemetery with Rev. Elizabeth Lewis officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Winchester Food Bank or C-CAP, 112 S. Kent Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
