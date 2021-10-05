Priscilla Agnes (Smith) Unger
Priscilla Agnes (Smith) Unger, 94, of Bunker Hill passed away on October 1, 2021, at home,
Born November 23, 1926, in Martinsburg, she was the daughter of the late Utah Staten Smith and Sally Richman Smith.
She was a homemaker and attended Brethren In Christ Church in Bunker Hill.
She is survived by her husband of seventy-eight years, Russell Cleveland Unger; one son, Russell C. Unger, Jr. (Sherry) of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; two daughters, Mary Ann Cain of Middleway, West Virginia, and Martha Ayo (Tommy) of Spotsylvania, Virginia; daughter-in-law, Ann Unger; ten grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and three sisters.
She was preceded in death by a son, Richard Unger; son-in-law, Newt Cain; eight brothers; six sisters.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Friday, October 8, 2021, at South Berkeley Chapel in Inwood. Family will receive friends one hour prior to service from 10:00am to 11:00 am at the chapel.
Interment will be in Gerrardstown Presbyterian Cemetery.
Online condolences may be offered at www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com.
