Priscilla Ann Staples, 82 of Stephens City, VA passed away on October 12, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center.
She was born on September 24, 1938 at Catlett, VA a daughter of the late Stewart W. Shifflett and Beulah Breeden Shifflett.
Mrs. Staples was a devout Christian teaching Sunday School classes during her husband's service as a Church of the Nazarene pastor. She and her husband lived overseas and domestically in various places working for the federal government. For a time they lived in Culpeper where she worked as a receptionist at the Culpeper Baptist Retirement Community and she and her husband enjoyed Senior Citizen's Bowling Leagues in Culpeper and Front Royal. She worked as a secretary at Calvary Episcopal Church in Front Royal. Since moving to Stephens City, she attended Macedonia United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Rev. John E. Staples, Jr.; two sons, Brian A. Staples (Laura) and Ronald W. Staples (Anita); and four grandchildren, Lily and Maggie Staples and Scott and Andrew Staples.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, Oct. 17 from 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton, VA. Following, a procession will leave for Catlett Cemetery where a graveside service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Barbara Jamison will conduct the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
