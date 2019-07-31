Quito M. Marciano, 92, of Frederick County, Virginia passed away Monday, July 29, 2019, at his home.
Mr. Marciano was born in 1927 in Brooklyn, New York, son of the late Erasmo and Antonia Marciano. He was a veteran of the United States Army having served during the Korean conflict, achieving the rank of Staff Sergeant. Mr. Marciano was a carpenter/Union Iron Worker in New York City and retired from Local 580 Iron Workers in 1989. He enjoyed woodworking (making furniture), gardening, and was a great dancer. Mr. Marciano was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, where he ushered and looked forward to attending church every day and a member of the Knights of Columbus. The most important and meaningful things in life was his family and his church.
His wife, Yolanda Maria Marciano, whom he married on September 6, 1947 in Brooklyn, New York preceded him in death in 2005.
Surviving is a daughter, Toni Klass of Greencastle, Pennsylvania; sons, Raymond Marciano (Mayra) of Alma, Arkansas and Peter Marciano (Cynthia) of Clayton, Delaware; Special Lady-Friend, Rita Lintz of Winchester, Virginia; grandchildren, Alejandro Marciano (Raina), Kristopher Klass, Dominik Marciano (Lindsay), Peter Marciano, II (Rachel), Miraya Marciano, and Andrew Marciano; and eight great-grandchildren.
Mr. Marciano was preceded in death by sisters, Mary Lowery and Louise Sepe; and brother, John Marciano.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A funeral mass will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church with Reverend Stephen Holmes officiating. Entombment will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday in Shenandoah Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Memorial contributions may be made in Quito’s memory to Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 130 Keating Drive, Winchester, Virginia 22601 or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.