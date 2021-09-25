R. Adam Stewart
R. Adam Stewart, 46, of Capon Bridge, W.Va. died on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at the Hampshire Memorial Hospital in Romney, W.Va.
Adam was born on September 30, 1974, in Winchester, VA, the son of the late Tom and Janeen Williams Garber. He worked as a carpenter and had a love of hunting, fishing, mushroom hunting playing his PlayStation, watching football especially the Washington Redskins. Adam was a proud father of his son Dylan and enjoyed the company of his cats and dogs.
Adam married Heather Venable Stewart on September 31, 2014, in Capon Bridge, WV. Heather remains a cherished part of Adam’s family.
Surviving along with his wife are his son: Dylan A. Stewart of Virginia Beach, VA; his sister Wesley Stewart Pupi and her husband Rob of Victoria, TX; his nephew and niece: Brenden and Bella Pupi; two stepdaughters: Mia L. Utterback of Portland, OR and Laurel C. Rennie of Winchester, VA; Aunt Tissie, Aunt Beth and Uncle Kenneth and numerous cousins.
A celebration of Adam’s life will be held on his birthday, September 30, 2021, from 5 to 8 PM at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV. A time to share stories will be held around 7:30 PM.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Adam to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City OK, 73123.
To view Adam’s tribute wall please visit www.giffinfuneralhome.com
