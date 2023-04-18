R. Eileen McAboy
R. Eileen McAboy, 93, went to be with her Lord and Savior on April 16, 2023, surrounded by her friends and family at the Grenich Care Home.
She was born February 19, 1930, to Troy and Naomi Dick in Unger, WV.
She graduated from Berkeley Springs High School, then went to work at Kern Motor Co. and later for Mr. Parson, who had an office in the George Washington Hotel in Winchester, VA.
She married the love of her life, Joseph A. “Jody” McAboy, on Saturday, June 6, 1953, at the Congregational Christian Church in Winchester with the Rev. Robert A. Whitten officiating. Their reception at the Grand Ballroom in the George Washington Hotel was enjoyed by all.
Eileen is survived by her son, Scott A. (Debbie) and grandson, “Cutie Pie” Christopher (Hannah) of Martinsburg, WV as well as many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Thelma Newbraugh, and brother-in-law, Gene; brother, Alan Dick, and sister-in-law, Jane, who was one of her closest friends; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jack and Peggy McAboy; niece Monica Newbraugh and nephew Carroll Newbraugh.
Mommy was the strongest Christian I have ever known; she never drank, smoked or cussed. She lived every day by God’s word and His Holy Bible – period! Even through many years of Alzheimer’s disease, she was happy and a blessing to all who knew her.
The family will receive friends, Thursday, April 20, 2023 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home. A funeral service will be Friday, April 21, 2023 at 11:00 am at Jones Funeral Home with Brian Dick officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Hebron Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Christopher McAboy, Todd Kief, Larry Dick, Brian Dick, Bobby Boden and Troy Newbraugh.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made toward the upkeep of Eileen’s passion, Timber Ridge Primitive Baptist Church, which her grandfather built and preached in, and her son and cousins maintain. Donations may be mailed to Timber Ridge Primitive Baptist Church, c/o Larry Dick, 10750 N. Frederick Pike, Cross Junction, VA 22625.
