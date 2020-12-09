R. Genevieve “Jenny” Schuller
R. Genevieve “Jenny” Schuller, 82, of Frederick County, VA, died Sunday, December 6, 2020, at the Winchester Medical Center.
Jenny was born March 6, 1938 in Frederick County, VA, the daughter of the late Kenneth E. and Hilda E. Grubbs Combs. She married William Hampton “Bill” Schuller, Sr. on December 26, 1956 in Hagerstown, MD.
She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Life Member, Past Treasurer, and past Board Member of Greenwood Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association, Past Treasurer of the Winchester-Frederick County C.B. Radio Club, member of the Winchester Moose Lodge #1367 Auxiliary, and member of Eagles Aerie #824 Auxiliary.
Along with her husband of 63 years, Bill, she is survived by a son William H. “Junior” Schuller, Jr. (Beverley) of Frederick County, a daughter, Phyllis S. Russell, of Winchester, VA; four grandchildren, John William Boyd, Mary Ruth Boyd, William Hampton Schuller, III, and Becky Anne Whetzel; and eight great grandchildren, Carmen Tomek, Clayton Tomek, Caleb M. Whetzel, Chloe S. Boyd, Cole D. Moore, Levi R. Moore, Wyatt H. Schuller, and Huntleigh A. Schuller.
There will be a visitation on Thursday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester. A graveside service will be held on Friday at 11:00 am at Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
