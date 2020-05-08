R. Wayne Kerns

Robert Wayne Kerns, 83, of Cross Junction, VA died on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at the Winchester Medical Center.
Wayne was born on July 6, 1936 in Frederick County, VA, the son of the late Irving B. and Reva N. Luttrell Kerns. He was a veteran of the United States Army, owned & operated Wayne’s Garage in Cross Junction, VA and attended Hayfield Assembly of God in Hayfield, VA. Wayne was a member of the American Legion Post 137 in Capon Bridge, WV, the NRA and a big Trump supporter. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, dirt track racing for 40 years and being with family & friends on his front porch.
Wayne married Betty J. “Joan” Evans Kerns on July 23, 1967 in Winchester, VA. Joan died on September 26, 2019.
Surviving are four sons: Bryan W. Kerns (Kathy) of Cross Junction, VA; Eric W. Kerns (Donna) of Arizona; R. Mathew Kerns (Sharon) of Clearbrook, VA; A. Neil Hieronmus of Front Royal, VA; two brothers: Ralph “Bud” Kerns & R. Dale Kerns both of Cross Junction, VA; four sisters: Nona Smith of Winchester, VA; Mary Wine; Jean Gentry both of Cross Junction, VA; Dorothy Tinsman of Hedgesville, WV; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his daughter Robin L. Nichols.
A graveside service will be held at the Wesley Chapel Cemetery in Cross Junction, VA on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Don Stotler. We ask that you maintain a six-foot distance in order to comply with COVID-19 regulations. A celebration of Wayne’s life will be held at a later date.
Friends may call at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV at any time between the hours of 12-7 p.m. on Saturday, May 9, 2020. To follow government regulations surrounding COVID-19, we ask that folks pay their respects to the family and move through the home in a timely manner. We request all attending to maintain social distancing of six (6) feet.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hayfield Assembly of God, 5118 Northwestern Pike, Gore, VA 22637 or Reynolds Store Fire and Rescue, 9381 N. Frederick Pike, Cross Junction, VA 22625.
