Rachel Elaine Lewis
Rachel Elaine Lewis, 41, of Winchester, VA passed away Monday, December 21, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center.
She is survived by her mother; Norma Watkins, Grandmother; Doris Kunkleman, three children; Kiley Macturk, Dylan Short, and Aiden Fishel, grandson; Wesley Coots, sister; Rebecca Manzie, and life partner; Keith Fleming. Brother; Daniel Watkins and his wife Delores, nephews; Michael Manzie and David Manzie, nieces; Wendy Hamilton and Tia Morgan as well as many cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father; Darren Lewis.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date for immediate family.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.