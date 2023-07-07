Radine Owens
Radine Owens, a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, passed away July 2, 2023, at the age of 94. She was born on August 5, 1928, in Iowa, to Lathen and Aurelia Walker. The family later moved to Wisconsin. The fifth of seven children, Radine was always at the heart of family activities, known for her sense of humor, her laugh, and her keen ability to bring joy and warmth into every gathering.
Radine met the love of her life, Ashby Warren Owens, in Greenlake, Wisconsin, where he served in the Army. Their instant connection blossomed into a loving marriage. Together, they journeyed through life, traveling the length and breadth of the United States, creating memories with their cherished children. Following military retirement, Radine and Ashby moved to Berryville, Virginia, where they established a welcoming home and a small farm. She was widowed on December 16, 1986. Known far and wide for her culinary skills, Radine gained particular acclaim as the best apple pie maker in the state. Her pies, like her love, were a thing of joy for those who were lucky enough to experience them. Her children agree that her molasses and raisin cookies, as well as her peach cobbler, was a family favorite. The Jim Beam she added to her apple sauce cakes always gave it that little extra something.
Radine had an enduring love for life's simple pleasures. She was an avid bingo player, loved dogs and puppies, cherished the sight of pink flowers, and was always ready to enjoy a good joke. Her bingo winnings almost seemed like a second career, but we won’t tell the IRS. Yet, her passion for family and friends outshone all else. Radine was the heart of family gatherings, always driving the planning of picnics, outings, and reunions. Her love for her family was returned in full measure, seen clearly in the fond memories and stories shared by her loved ones.
Surviving Radine are her daughter Karen, son, Mike Sr., numerous grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren. Her surviving family extends to include 23 nieces and nephews, with Patsy, Larry, and Sherry in Wisconsin among them, who will forever hold cherished memories of their aunt.
Radine Owens was not just a devoted family matriarch, but also a committed servant of her faith. As the oldest auxiliary member of the Ark of the Covenant Praesidium in the Legion of Mary at Saint John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Warrenton Virginia, Radine was a pillar of her family and devoted to the Blessed Mother. More than just a participant, she embodied the spirit of service and piety, becoming a beacon for others to follow. She was renowned as a prayer warrior, someone who constantly turned to faith in times of joy, sorrow, challenge, and triumph. The power and depth of her belief served as an inspiration to those around her. Her dedication extended beyond the walls of her church, and it was woven into the fabric of her daily life. Whether in quiet prayer at home, active service at the church, or lending an ear and heart to those in need, Radine's Catholic faith was a fundamental part of her, illuminating her actions and guiding her journey through life.
In this time of sorrow, Radine's surviving family members find strength and solace in the words of Revelation 21:4, "And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away." These words serve as a powerful reminder of God's promise of eternal peace and the comfort that Radine is now free from the hardships of this world. As they navigate their grief, her family takes solace in knowing that Radine's spirit lives on in God's kingdom, free from pain and filled with joy. This verse reaffirms their faith and hope, offering a guiding light as they remember and celebrate Radine's remarkable life.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 271 Winchester Street, Warrenton, Virginia. Inurnment will follow at Green Hill Cemetery 428 N Buckmarsh St, Berryville, VA 22611 Online condolences may be expressed at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
