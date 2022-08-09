Rae Ann Brown
Rae Ann Brown, 87 passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at Warren Memorial Hospital. She was born on December 24, 1934 in Middletown, Virginia. She was a graduate of Falls Church High School and went right into working for the government and retired from NIH. She met the love of her life, Richard Brown, and they were married August 27, 1955 in Falls Church, Virginia and made a beautiful life and family together for over 66 years. She was a devoted Christian who loved the Lord. Rae Ann was an Elvis fan for life, and made sure that all of her grandkids knew his songs. She loved Yorkies, and enjoyed quilting. She loved Myrtle Beach and traveling across the country. Most of all, she loved her family.
Rae was preceded in death by her loving husband Richard Brown and her daughter, Cheryl Lonce. She is survived by her son Daryl Brown and his wife Nicole. She had 6 grandchildren; Christopher Wood and wife Julie, Sean DuBose and fiancé Bernice, Shannon Thompson, Jessica Fine and husband Paul, Erin Howard and husband Ron, and Bryce Brown. She had 11 great grandchildren: Cameron, Tyler, Kayla, Nicholas, Jackson, Levi, Caleb, Charlotte, Mason, Hailey, and Ava. She had 1 great great granddaughter, Dakota. Rae also leaves behind 3 nieces whom she loved dearly, Connie, Lynn, and Gail.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Rae's memory may be made to a charity of your choice. Funeral services will be held Thursday August 11, 2022 at 11:00am with Rev. Doug Frazier officiating. Family will have visitation from 10:00 until 11:00 before services begin at Jones Funeral Home. Entombment will follow at Mt. Hebron Cemetery.
