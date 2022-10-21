Ralph Donald Cason, Sr.
Ralph Donald Cason Sr., 87, of Stephens City, VA, passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Commonwealth Senior Living of Front Royal.
Ralph was born in 1934 in Porter, OK, the son of Claude and Jewel Cason. He was a graduate of Porter High School and worked and retired as supervisor of production in the roofing industry. Ralph was a self-taught computer enthusiast and an avid videographer at all family events. His deep personal faith was evident, as he was a man of prayer and quiet devotion. He was very proud of his heritage as a member of the Cherokee Indian Nation and always willing to share a story or too with any listening ear.
He married Louise Dorofiejezuk on March 23, 1991, in Bound Brook, NJ. She preceded him in death on April 16, 2017.
Ralph is survived by daughters, Sharon C. Cason of Stephens City, VA, and Susan Cason of Redondo Beach, CA, and their mother, Rosemarie Cason of Front Royal, VA; grandchildren, Douglas M. Dempster and wife Sherry of Winchester, VA ,and Mallory M. Ebrahemi and husband Joshua of Redondo Beach, CA; great-grandchildren, Ava Marie Dempster, Bryson Burke Ebrahemi and Jolie Rose Ebrahemi, and brother, James Cason of Swoyersville, PA.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Louise; son, Ralph Donald Cason Jr.; one sister and 5 brothers.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, from 6pm to 8pm with a service the following day, Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 11am, all held at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel. Interment will be in Macedonia United Methodist Church Cemetery. Officiating will be Pastor John Locke.
In memory of Ralph, please make a donation to a local food bank.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall to ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.