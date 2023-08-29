Ralph Douglas Palmer Sr.
Ralph Douglas Palmer Sr., fondly known as Doug, passed away peacefully at the age of 81 at his home in Bunker Hill, WV on August 25, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in his childhood home in Gerrardstown, WV, on June 5, 1942 to Royal Mailon “Mike” Palmer and Olive Triggs Palmer.
Doug was a devout Christian and was a member of the Bunker Hill Brethren in Christ Church. He loved to challenge himself and to teach others, learning to swim in his forties, going to college in his fifties and teaching his 3 year old daughter to play chess in his twenties.
In 1973, Doug moved his family back to Berkeley County from Virginia. He was known as having one of the best sign businesses in the area, having mentored with Tom Halterman and Donald Smallwood, both in Winchester, VA. His long time sign expertise was well known. He produced signs for the Apple Blossom and Apple Harvest parades. Always willing to help, he did volunteer work for Musselman High School, 4-H, Morgan Cabin, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, PTA, Bunker Hill Elementary School and many others. His sign shop was a starting place for many local students pursuing a career in graphic arts.
In the early days of his business, Doug artistically hand lettered many gold leaf signs. He made signs for the Patsy Cline movie “Sweet Dreams” as well as bird sanctuary signs that are displayed throughout the United States. At one time, he owned over 200 large road signs displayed along our roadways. He progressed from hand lettering to computerized sign making to keep his business relevant. A favorite quote was “A business with no sign is a sign of no business”.
After going to work and not completing his education at Musselman High School, he obtained his GED and attended classes at Shepherd University where he was invited to teach commercial art courses. He was a gifted self-made artist and often gave his friends gifts of his original oil paintings. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Sheely Palmer, whom he married on October 19, 1963. It was love at first sight and they were married for almost 60 years. His pride and joy are his surviving children Rebecca Palmer Morrison and husband Barry; R. Douglas Palmer Jr. and wife Kimberly; six grandchildren Hannah, Makenah, Lilah, and Isaiah Palmer, Ella and Blake Morrison. Doug’s most cherished moments were spent with his loved ones enjoying Barbara’s home cooked meals. Coming from a large family, he is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Otha “Odie” Palmer and infant sister, Betty Lou Palmer.
Doug was an avid photographer and enjoyed sports cars, having owned an MG and Mercedes. He also enjoyed playing the guitar, collecting antiques and teaching art to his grandchildren.
Along with his family, he had some special Alzheimer’s caregivers, one of which owns and lives in the house in Gerrardstown where Doug was born. Thank you to his special caregivers Nina, Brittany, Brenda and Joyce, his favorite chauffeur.
After a bout with colon cancer, Doug volunteered as a patient transporter at Winchester Medical Center. He and his wife, Barbara, were co-chairpersons of the Morgan Cabin Committee for several years, working to maintain this local historical site for future generations.
In his 81 years, Doug Palmer made a profound impact on the lives of those who knew him. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends and anyone who had the honor of knowing him. He never met a stranger.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 29, 6:00-8:00 pm at the Bunker Hill Brethren in Christ Church, 9203 Winchester Avenue, Bunker Hill. There will be a Celebration of Life service to celebrate Doug’s life at the Brethren Church on Wednesday, August 30, 12:00 pm, with Pastor Larry Veach officiating. Friends will be received one hour prior to the Wednesday service, from 11:00 am-12:00 pm. Interment will be private in the Trinity Lutheran (Needmore) Cemetery at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association
Hospice of the Panhandle
Adult Care Center of Northern Shenandoah Valley
).
Arrangements made by Brown Funeral Home.
Condolences may be expressed at www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com
.
