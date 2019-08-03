Ralph E. Clem, Sr., 79, of Stephens City, Virginia passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
Mr. Clem was born on February 14, 1940 in Virginia, son of the late Richard and Christine Clem. He was a graduate of James Wood High School, Class of 1959. Mr. Clem retired in 2010 as co-owner/operator of Clem's Garage in Stephens City, which opened in 1945. He was a member of the Moose Club Chapter 1319 in Strasburg. In his younger years he enjoyed bowling, but always loved gardening, making pickles, and had a fancy for antique cars. His prize possession is a 1968 Candy Apple Red Mercury Cougar. He always had a soft spot for animals, especially dogs. Mr. Clem was of the Methodist faith.
He married Virginia Neff on August 17, 1960 in Hagerstown, Maryland.
Surviving with his wife of almost 59 years is a son, J.R. Clem and daughter, Cathy Quinnelly (Denver); grandchildren, Morgan and Madelyn Quinnelly; sisters, Doris Brown (Hartsell) and Lorraine Orndorff (William); brothers, Lynn Clem (Doris) and Dennis Clem; many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends; and his beloved best friend, Daisy Mae, his Boxer.
He was preceded in death by sister-in-law, Cindy Clem; brother, Richard "Dickey" Clem and his wife, Kaye and brother, Larry "Peanut" Clem.
A visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Monday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel with Pastor John Lock and Reverend Laetitia Schoeman officiating. Interment will be private in Green Hill Cemetery, Stephens City, Virginia.
Memorial contributions may be made in Ralph's memory to Stephens City Volunteer Fire and Rescue, P.O. Box 253, Stephens City, Virginia 22655 or to Winchester SPCA, 115 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, Virginia 22601 or to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
