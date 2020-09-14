Ralph E. Coates
Ralph E. Coates, 89 of Winchester, Virginia died on Friday, September 11, 2020 in Westminster Canterbury, Winchester, Virginia
Mr. Coates was born in September, 1930 in Frederick County, Virginia, the son of the late Charles O. and Lillie McDaniel Coates. He graduated from Stephens City High School and later took many classes in banking. He was a Veteran in the United States Army during the Korean War with the Military Advisory Group. He worked for Shenandoah Valley National Bank and retired thirty-two years later when the bank had become First American. He also owned and operated a Christmas tree farm for twenty years. He was a member of the Market Street United Methodist Church, Handley Judges Athletic Association and the Winchester Moose Club. He was a past member of the Round Hill Ruritan Club, the Winchester Jaycees and the Izaak Walton League.
He married Johan Thornton on February 7, 1951 in Winchester, Virginia.
Surviving are daughters, Rinda Coates Brown of Frederick County, Virginia and Andrea Coates Davis of Seaford, Delaware and son, Ralph E. “Woody” Coates, Jr. of Randallstown, Maryland, grandchildren; Samantha N. Coates, Damien Fran, Clarissa Brown, Cohen Davis, Leslie Shuster and Chris Shuster and numerous great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Johan, a son David Todd Coates and a brother Charles W. Coates.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Omps Funeral Home Amherst Chapel.
A funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel with Pastor Keiko Foster officiating. Interment will be at Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester, Virginia.
