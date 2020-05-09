Ralph Edward Smelser
Ralph Edward Smelser, 66, of Frederick County, VA went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at his home.
Ralph was born in 1953 in Winchester, VA, son of Gypsy Lee Smelser of Woodstock, VA and the late Robert William Smelser, Jr. He attended James Wood High School and was a Fuel Transportation Driver for Pilot Flying J in Clear Brook, VA. Ralph loved the outdoors, being surrounded by God’s given nature, and carried a soft spot in his heart for all animals. He was a longtime member of Woodbine Assembly of God Church, where he taught Sunday school and was a Worship Leader and Elder of the Church. His greatest joy was his family and spending time with them. He was a kind and loving husband, father, brother, and grandfather that is loved and will be missed.
He married Joyce Elaine Iser on July 15, 1972 in Winchester, VA.
Surviving with his mother and his wife is a daughter, Elisabeth Smelser Myers (Mike) and a son, Joshua Edward Smelser (Dawn) both of Winchester, VA; grandchildren, Hannah, Elijah, and Ava Grace Smelser of Winchester, VA; sister, Keena Cardenas (Roberto) of Laredo, TX; brothers, Tim Smelser of Winchester, VA, Sam Smelser (Ronna) of Prague, OK, Robert Smelser (Teresa) of Winchester, VA, and Ben Smelser (Tina) of Bloomery, WV; and many friends and church family.
A private graveside service will be at Old Stone Church Cemetery with Rev. Louis Whitford, III officiating.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date at Woodbine Assembly of God Church.
Memorial contributions may be made in Ralph’s memory to Woodbine Assembly of God Church, P.O. Box 122, Clear Brook, VA 22624.
