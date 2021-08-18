Ralph Elmer Dennis
Ralph Elmer Dennis of Winchester, VA passed away on Friday, August 13, 2021 of natural causes, having lived a long and rich life well.
He was born in North Adams, MA on October 21, 1926, the son of Myrtle Smith Dennis and Elmer F. Dennis. He lived in Williamstown and graduated from Williamstown High School in 1944. Upon graduation he served in the infantry during WWII and attained the rank of sergeant. After his discharge he entered a four-year apprenticeship in drafting and design at General Electric. In 1950 he married Carolyn Crum, daughter of Bryon and Rose Crum, and during that marriage they adopted a son Steven. Carolyn unexpectedly died in 1960.
Mr. Dennis left General Electric in 1953 and joined IBM in Poughkeepsie, NY as a mechanical designer. He had a successful career there and after assignments in Kingston, NY, Lexington, KY, Gaithersburg, MD, and Manassas, VA, he retired in 1987 as a program manager with over 33 years of service at IBM.
In 1961, he married Helene Weitlauf, daughter of Madeline and Walter Weitlauf of Catskill, NY, and in 1962 his son, Phillip, was born.
Ralph had several hobbies, including golfing and gardening, and was an active member of several service organizations. He was a talented singer with a fine tenor voice. Over his entire life, he sang in several choruses and church choirs, most recently at the Sacred Heart of Jesus in Winchester where he was also a cantor. While living in Williamstown he was a member of the Berkshire Choral Society, and while employed at IBM he sang in the IBM Male Chorus and the IBM Mixed Chorus. In addition, he was a member of the New Paltz Community Chorus. He enjoyed serving others and the comradery of others, and was active for over 25 years in the Winchester host Lion’s Club, as well as a member of the local Moose Lodge and Knights of Columbus.
He is survived by his wife of over 60 years, Helene, his son, Dr. Phillip Dennis of Ellicott City, his granddaughters Madeline and Ava Dennis of Ellicott City, and his niece Linda Dennis Brandon of Denton, TX.
He is predeceased by his sisters Lorna Brazee and Hazel Kaufman, his brother Hermon Albert Dennis, and his son Steven.
Visiting hours are at the Omps Amherst Chapel on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 from 6pm to 8pm where the Lion’s Club will have a brief ceremony followed by the recitation of Rosary. Fr. Bjorn Lundberg will officiate at a Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Church on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association, https://donatenow.heart.org.
