Ralph Iden Shirley
Ralph Iden Shirley, 86, of Berryville, VA, went home to be with his Lord, Monday, October 10, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.
Ralph was born March 3, 1936, in Clarke County, VA, son of the late Edgar Dean and Alice Irene Tomblin Shirley. Ralph served his country in the National Guard. He worked at Reimers from 1966 – 2019. Ralph was well known for his beautiful flowers around his home and nicknamed “Ralphie” by the local patrons of Old Stone. Ralph loved his family, but especially loved anytime a new little one came into the world.
Ralph married Patricia Lynn Wiltshire Shirley, August 2, 1959, in Winchester, VA.
Along with his wife of 63 years, he is survived by his son, Jeffrey Iden Shirley of MI; daughters, Gwendolyn Lee Orndorff of Berryville, Teresa Lynn Haines (Greg) of Capon Bridge, WV, Jennifer Annette Shirley (Linden “Spike” Bohrer Jr.) of Frederick County, VA, and Kimberly Sue Harrington (Shawn) of Fort Worth, TX; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister, Cora Marie Roberts of Berryville, and sister-in-law, Judy Shirley of Winchester.
He is preceded in death by his son, Ralph Gregory Shirley, and his brother ,John Dean Shirley.
Family will receive friends Wednesday, October 12, 2022, from 6:00pm – 8:00pm at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester.
A funeral service will be October 13, 2022, at 11:00 am at Jones Funeral home with Pastor Calvin Lowder and Pastor Dennis Smith officiating, burial will follow at Old Stone Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Greg Haines, Danny Pidgeon, Jay Shirley, Ricky Roberts, Darrell Ferrebee, and Chuck May. Honorary pallbearers will be Shawn McDaniel, Travis Reuling, Sonya May and Karen Smith.
