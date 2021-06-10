Winchester, VA - Ralph J. Grady, 78, formerly of Boardman, OH, passed away on Monday, April 12, 2021, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Winchester, VA surrounded by his family.
Ralph was born February 6, 1943 in Sharon, PA, the son of the late Albert and Mary (Herrick) Grady.
He graduated from Reynolds High School in PA, in 1961 and attended Youngstown State University.
Ralph served in the U.S. Navy as a corpsman from 1961 until 1965.
In 1987, Ralph and his wife, Judy, moved from Boardman to Winchester, VA. They owned and operated The Book Shelf since 1995. He also was a computer programmer for Abex Friction Products from 1987 to 1995.
Ralph was a member of Boardman United Methodist Church in Boardman, OH and the Market Street United Methodist Church in Winchester, VA.
Ralph is survived by his wife of 54 years, the former Judith L. Williams, whom he married on June 24, 1967; a brother, John Grady of Leesburg, FL; a sister, Shirley M. (J. Thomas) Brodie of Niles, OH; and his brother-in-law, David A (Janet M.) Williams of Chardon, OH; along with several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great- nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may call on Saturday, June 12, 2021 from noon to 12:50 p.m. at Market Street United Methodist Church, 131 S. Cameron Street in Winchester, VA (corner of Cameron and Cork Street, please use the Cameron Street entrance) with a memorial service to follow at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Keiko T. Foster officiating.
The family requests memorial tributes take the form of contributions to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405 Winchester, VA 22601 or Market Street United Methodist Church, 131 South Cameron Street, Winchester, VA 22601 or to SPCA, 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, VA 22601.
