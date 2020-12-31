Ralph Martin, Jr.
Ralph Martin, Jr. of Winchester, VA passed away on December 29, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Norma, his son Daniel (Linda), three grandchildren and one great grandchild. He was predeceased by a daughter, Lisa Ann.
Ralph was born in the Bronx, NY in 1931 and spent his childhood in Port Washington, NY. He graduated from Port Washington High School in 1950 and served in the US Army during the Korean War, after which he attended and graduated as a geologist from Hofstra College in Hempstead, NY. In 1958 he married Norma Tranchina and resided in Commack, NY. After being employed by American Oil Company, Ford Motor Company and Volkswagen of America over the years, he moved permanently to East Marion NY where he built docks and bulkheads and began a life-long dedication to the Fire Service.
He joined the East Marion Volunteer Fire Department in 1980 and served on the Rescue Squad as an EMT, Fire Police and Chairman of the Department. From 1983 to 2003 he was re-elected to the position of Fire Commissioner of the East Marion Fire District. He also served as President of the Suffolk County Fire Districts Officers Association, as well as working with numerous other Fire Service committees and councils.
In 2003 he and Norma moved to Winchester, where he joined the Round Hill Community Fire and Rescue Co. He was a member of the Korean War Veterans Association, the American Legion and the Roslyn (NY) Rifle and Revolver Club. He was a hunter, an avid sailor, and a gunsmith.
Services for Ralph will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Round Hill Community Fire and Rescue Company, P.O. Box 1368, Winchester, VA 22604 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
