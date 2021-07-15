Ralph Samuel Shiley
Ralph Samuel Shiley, born August 23, 1936 to Arthur Lindsey Shiley and Frances Sandy Shiley passed away peacefully at his home on the family farm where he was born and worked his entire life on Friday, July 9, 2021.
Ralph was a long-time member and past chief of Boyce Volunteer Fire Company where he volunteered in fire-fighting and leadership roles.
He married Shirley Ann Minghini on September 7, 1962 and is survived by their two sons, Bruce Anthony Shiley (Kim) and Todd Randall Shiley both of White Post; sister, Eleanor Lloyd, and 7 grandchildren: Jared, Sam, Zach, Tyler, Peyton, Gage and Jordan.
Ralph was preceded in death by both parents, wife Shirley Shiley, brother Arthur Robert (Bobby) Shiley and sister Margaret Russell.
Burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Boyce Volunteer Fire Company, Boyce, Virginia.
