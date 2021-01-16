Ralph Webber Hines
Ralph Webber Hines, 78, of Stephens City, Virginia, passed away on January 12, 2021 at Winchester Medical Center with his three daughters and wife by his side.
Ralph was born May 21, 1942 in Newport News, Virginia, to Woodrow and Cora Hines. He spent his entire childhood in Newport News, graduating from Warwick High School in 1960. He attended and graduated from Old Dominion University and was a member of Theta Xi Fraternity. He continued his education at the Medical College of Virginia in Richmond. From there, he was recruited into the U.S. Army and served as a dental assistant during the Vietnam War. He was assigned to Fort Detrick in Frederick, Maryland, where he met and later married Lynda Gilbert on June 21, 1969. He returned to Virginia and worked for the Newport News Shipyard until he was employed by the Internal Revenue Service, for which he worked a period of 32 years, retiring in 2002.
During the early years of their marriage, Ralph and Lynda discovered and fell in love with the Winchester area where they raised a family and settled for the rest of their lives.
Ralph attended and later joined Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Winchester, VA. His heart converted to Catholicism during his cancer treatments for Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the financial counting team. For over 20 years, he was a weekly devoted adorer of the Blessed Sacrament in the Adoration Chapel.
Ralph had an outstanding knowledge of history and geography. The many joys in his life included membership in the Boy Scouts of America, exciting football games, watch and clock collecting, family traditions, gatherings and celebrations, and his trip to Italy with two of his daughters. Most of all, he treasured the time spent with his daughters and four grandchildren. His grandchildren adored him and always enjoyed Gran Gran’s famous pancakes. Ralph loved them dearly and was particularly proud of the academic accomplishments and moral character of “his girls”.
Surviving with his wife, Lynda of 51 years, are three daughters, Megan Hines of Winchester, VA, Erin Stitcher and her husband, Ryan, of Stephens City, VA, and Kelly Sowers and her husband, Walter, of Stephens City, VA, along with four grandchildren, Sophia Stitcher, Gabriel Stitcher, Madeleine Sowers, and Anneliese Sowers, all of Stephens City, VA.
He has four special nephews and a niece, Anthony “Tony” Brust of Frederick, MD, Justin Brust of Leesburg, VA, John White of Stephens City, VA, John Bryant IV of Greeley, CO, and Elizabeth Smith of Aiken, SC. Ralph is survived by a sister, Barbara Jean Bryant of Port Orange, FL. Also important to him was Anna Ritter of Elkwood, VA, a long-time family friend of Kelly’s, and her children, Gavin and Ellie.
A Funeral Mass and Celebration of Life will be held in May on Ralph’s birthday, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Winchester, VA. Family and friends will be contacted closer to the day for honoring Ralph.
