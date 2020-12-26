Ralph William Kelley, 93, of Gore, VA passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at his home under the care of his wife, daughter, and Blue Ridge Hospice.
Ralph was a proud and dedicated U.S. Army officer retiring as a Lt. Col. Upon his military retirement, he was employed and retired as a Financial Analyst with the federal government. Volunteer work included president of the Adelphi Rec. Council for over 30 years, treasurer of the Lion's club, and board member of his HOA.
He was an avid football fan of his alma mater, Boston College, and the Washington Football Team. He also enjoyed reading non-fiction, particularly economics, mathematics, and science. What he enjoyed most was spending time with his family and friends. We all remember Ralph's intellect and lively debates concerning politics and many other topics. He had an infectious smile and a twinkle in his eye. We remember him for his generosity and fair mindedness.
Born on September 21, 1927 in Waltham, Massachusetts, he was the son of the late Thomas and Helen (McCluskey) Kelley.
He graduated from St. Mary's High School, Waltham, MA. He earned Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Economics from Boston College and a Master's from The Catholic University of America in Urban Planning. Ralph was a lifelong learner taking courses at a number of universities as well as attending multiple schools in the Army.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Elaine (Schaperow) Kelley and brothers, Thomas Kelly and Francis Kelley. He is survived by his wife, Carol Elizabeth Spafford-Kelley; son, Charles Kelley of Greenbelt, MD, employed in Japan; daughters, Sharon Kelley DiGioia (husband Bobby) of Oakland, MD, and Robin Kelley Cooper (husband Michael) of Arlington, VA; adopted children Lila and Fabiano Campos; step-son, Jason Kooken of San Leandro, CA; brother, John Kelly of Maynard, MA; grandchildren, Patrick DiGioia (wife Christine), Dylan DiGioia (Samantha Stadmiller), Elliot DiGioia, Kevin Cooper (wife Marlene), Colleen Cooper (husband Phillip Garretson), Kathleen and Ryan Cooper, Andrew Kooken; and nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Karli.
A celebration of life will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please consider giving a memorial donation to Blue Ridge Hospice of Winchester VA or Catholic Charities.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
