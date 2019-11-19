Ramona Lacson Lopez
Ramona Lacson “Mona” Lopez, 89, of Winchester, Virginia, formerly of Maryland, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Winchester Medical Center.
Ramona was born in 1930 in the Philippines, the daughter of the late Captain Juan B. Lacson and Maria Montealegre. At age 14, she made her journey to the United States after World War II with her father and five siblings, settling in Washington, DC. Ramona was a homemaker and worked as a child care provider for many years in Maryland as well as Virginia. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, and crocheting beautiful blankets for her family and friends. Ramona was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church and a member of Shenandoah Area Agency on Aging. She loved family vacations, travel, and the arts.
Her husband, Valentin Diaz Lopez, whom she married on February 9, 1948 in Washington, D.C., preceded her in death in 1970.
Ramona is survived by daughters, Patricia Nohe (Wendell) of Clear Brook, Virginia and Carmelita Jordan of Reston, Virginia; sons, Ricardo Lopez of Summerville, South Carolina and Ramon Lopez (Sally) of Nokomis, Florida; grandchild, Cara Marie Nohe of Clear Brook, Virginia; siblings, Rosario “Lily” Brillantes of Iloilo City, Philippines, Jose Job Lacson of Jacksonville, Florida, and Mary Lou Lacson Arcelo of Iloilo City, Philippines.
Along with her mother and father, Ramona was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Katlin Lopez; siblings, Clara “Clarita” Penaflor and Juan “Junior” Lacson, Jr.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, November 24th, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. During the visitation at 3 p.m., there will be a Divine Mercy Chaplet service.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, November 25th, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church with Rev. Bjorn C. Lundberg officiating. Following mass, there will be a time of food and fellowship in Muldowney Hall at the church. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ramona’s memory to Sacred Heart Academy Tuition Angels, 110 Keating Drive, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
