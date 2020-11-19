Randall Keith Barton
Randall Keith Barton, 62, of Stephens City, passed away peacefully into the arms of his Lord and Saviour on Thursday, November 12 at Inova Fairfax Hospital surrounded by his family.
Randy was born on July 15, 1958 in Winchester, VA; the son of the late Dewey Lee Barton and Sheila Breeden Barton.
He married Shirley Ann Unger on Friday, March 19, 1982 in Winchester, VA.
He worked at O’Sullivan Films in Winchester, VA for 38 years before going to work at Newell Rubbermaid until retirement in October 2019.
Along with his wife and mother, Randy is survived by his children, Jonathon Barton and Hannah Lawson (Eric); three grandchildren, Donald, Odin, and Henley; two step-grandchildren, Alex and Aurora; five siblings, Steve Barton (Crystal), Tina Castano (Darwin), Terri Peiffer (Pat), Karen Euler (Carl), and Kevin Barton (Tina); two Maternal Aunts, Wanda Mendez and Dawn Clegg; one Paternal Uncle, Ray Barton (Judy); and several cousins, nephews and nieces.
A Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, December 5 at 3 pm at The Winchester Church of God, 2080 N. Frederick Pike, Winchester, VA.
