Randall S. Strother
Randall Sheridan Strother, 80, of Capon Bridge, WV, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, January 24, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his wife and daughters.
Randall was born on October 4, 1941, in Delray, WV, to the late Raymond Floyd Strother and Viola Laura (Bean) Strother. Besides his parents, Randall was preceded in death by his sister, Shirley Pennington and her husband Bob Pennington of Georgia, brother-in-law Charles Jackson and niece Deann Franks, both of Arkansas.
Randall is survived by his wife of 58 years, Margaret (Moreland) Strother; daughters Marcelle (Eddy) Kidwell of Points, WV, Renee Dawson of Woodstock, VA, Shawn Unger of Martinsburg, WV; sister Ruth Jackson of Sheridan, Arkansas; brothers Robert (Sharon) of Delray, WV, Ronnie (Naomi) of Capon Bridge, WV, and Ray of Delray, WV; grandchildren Amanda (Andy) Stotler of Slanesville, WV, Jamy (Jordan) Kidwell of Points, WV, and Taylor (Matt) Reed of Fountain, WV; five great-grandchildren Haylee, Landen and Tinley Stotlar, Easton Kidwell and Macklyn Reed. Randall is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Randall was a member of the Capon Bridge Christian Church where he served the Lord faithfully. He served on the board of directors as well as a Deacon. He also served many years as a proud member and Fire Chief of the Capon Bridge Volunteer Fire Department. As an owner and retiree of S&S Overhead Garage Door Company, Randall’s clientele continued to request his services which lead to him reopening as “Randall’s Garage Doors.”
When Randall wasn’t working, he loved spending time at his family cabin where he enjoyed the peacefulness of its beauty along with hunting, four wheeling and all the mountaintop get-togethers with family and friends. His love for his Mustangs never went unnoticed. He and Margaret loved attending car shows, cruise ins and events. His hundreds of awards prove his dedication and love of Mustangs.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the entire staff of the Hospice of the Panhandle for their devoted care, compassion and support.
A funeral service will be held at the Capon Bridge Christian Church on Monday, January 31, 2022, at 1:00 pm. Officiating will be Pastor John Sine. Interment will be in the Green Lane Cemetery in Delray, WV.
Family will receive friends at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV, on Sunday, January 30, 2022, from 2-5 PM and on Monday, January 31st from 12-1PM at the Capon Bridge Christian Church.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a memorial contribution in Randall’s name to Hospice of the Panhandle, 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, WV 25430.
To view Randall’s tribute wall, please visit www.giffinfuneralhome.com.
