Randall T. "Terry" Lee

Randall Terry Lee, 67, of Clear Brook, VA died on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at the Winchester Medical Center.
Terry was born on August 12, 1952 in Roanoke, VA, the son of the late Ralph F. and Mildred Hall Lee. He was a 1970 graduate of James Wood High School, Construction Manager with Phillips Construction, LLC in Henderson, KY, and a member of the Winchester H.O.G. Chapter in Winchester, VA. Terry was a Harley-Davidson enthusiast, rode horses, kept his yard immaculate, and was always available to help with anything at any time. He loved his dog Harley, grandog Bodie, and spending time with his family.
Terry married Sandra Anderson Lee on June 13, 1981 in Gore, VA.
Surviving with his wife of 39 years is a daughter: Caitlin L. Barnes and her husband Jesse of Clear Brook, VA; a brother: R. Michael Lee of Grainger, IN; two sisters: Laura Dawn Fogle of Winchester, VA; Jennifer Dimmette and her husband Ed of Conover, NC.
Friends may call at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV at any time between the hours of 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2020. To follow government regulations surrounding COVID-19, we ask that folks pay their respects and move through the home in a timely manner. We request all attending to maintain social distancing of six (6) feet.
Funeral service will be at the funeral home on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be Pastors Jonathan Boynton and Lewis Lee. Interment will follow in the Mt. Olive Cemetery in Hayfield, VA.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Clear Brook Fire & Rescue, PO Box 56, Clear Brook, VA 22624.
To view Terry’s tribute wall, please visit www.giffinfuneralhome.com
