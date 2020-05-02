Randolph E. Brooks “Teddy”
Randolph Elwood Brooks, 95, of Berryville, Virginia, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at his home.
Mr. Brooks was born November 12, 1924 in Berryville, Virginia son of the late Howard Smith and Fannie Brooks.
He attended Clarke County Training School and Storer College. He retired as a utility worker for Ricketts Construction.
Teddy was a World War II veteran. He started his military career in 1943 at Camp Myles Standish in Taunton, Massachusetts and Camp Shanks in Orangetown, New York. He was a member of the 502nd Battalion/273rd Company Engineer Division in Normandy, France. He landed on Omaha Beach as a part of Allied invasion of Normandy known as D-Day. He was also stationed in Belfast, Ireland, Glasgow, Scotland and Frankfurt Germany. He earned the rank of Staff Sergeant. He was a member of The American Legion Post 41 Berryville, VA.
He was an avid fan of the Washington Redskins, Notre Dame Football, Brooklyn Dodgers and Boston Redsox.
Surviving are his daughters, Phyllis Washington (Webster) of Winchester, VA, Diane Marshall of Forestville MD, Lynette Paige-Webster (Kelly) of Upper Marlboro, MD, Sandra Liggins Nichols of Capitol Heights, MD, Shirney Clay of Berryville, VA; sons, Ronnell Paige (Madeline) of Winchester, VA and David Williams Sr. “Billy Red” of Cumberland ,MD; a sister, Marie “Pete” Burnett of Winchester, VA.
His lifetime companion, Thelma Paige; sisters, Emma Wilson, Marsh Taper, Rosalie Brown and Mary Green; a brother, Henry Green; a daughter Shelia Paige, all preceded him in death.
He leaves behind a host of grandkids, great grandkids, and great-great grandkids.
A graveside service will be held on May 9, 2020 (viewing at 1 p.m. and graveside service at 2 p.m.) at Milton Valley Cemetery with Minister Bryant Harper officiating. Due to COVID-19, Social distancing will be observed in accordance with Pandemic guidelines.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.