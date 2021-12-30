Randolph Hunter “Randy” Cornwell II, son of Clarke and Gladys Cornwell left this world on December 18, 2021 at 70 years young and has left many memories.
He is survived by his daughter Shannon Hagans, Randolph “Hunter” Cornwell III (Dora), Dustin Cornwell, four granddaughters, eight great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Randy will live on through his children, family and friends, and be in our hearts forever.
He was a lifelong local owner/electrician of Cornwell Electric. Randy was the type of person that once entered your life, he was a lifetime friend that you will remember forever. He gave so much love and left so many memories for us to share and his life will never be forgotten.
Randy is preceded in death by his brothers, Clarke l Cornwell, John W Cornwell, Harold G Cornwell, and sister Mary Jo Riel.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be accepted through Omps Funeral Home, Winchester Va.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date.
