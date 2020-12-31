Randolph Page Johnston, M.D.
Randolph Page Johnston, M.D., 85, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of the late Linda Magness Johnston entered into eternal rest on Saturday, December 26, 2020. A private service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel.
Randy was born September 19, 1935 in Washington, NC son of the late Jessie Randolph Johnston and Frances Page Johnston. He attended Davidson University in North Carolina for one year where he played football. He was nicknamed Rambling Randy. He later transferred to University of Texas in Austin where he completed his bachelor’s degree. He completed one year of Medical School at the University of Texas in Galveston before transferring to the Harvard Divinity School, where he studied Christian theology and concepts that would inform his life thereafter. After graduating from Harvard, he went back to Medical School and completed his medical degree in Galveston, TX. He completed a psychiatric residency at the Menninger Institute in Topeka, KS.
He was an avid reader and thinker and a great lover of music. He enjoyed many years raising, breeding and racing thoroughbred horses. Randy was many things, but first and foremost he was a humanitarian, a lover of people and proud to be a citizen of the world.
He is survived by his daughter, Allyson J. Thatcher (D.J.) of Charleston, SC; his sons, Brian Scott Johnston (Marisa) of Fernindina Beach, FL, Michael Keith Johnston of Annapolis, MD, and Matthew Blane Johnston of Pittsburgh, PA; and stepson Darren Magness (Rita) of Maryland; and ten grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Ave. 16th floor, New York, NY, 10001 https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/
A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com.
