Randolph “Randy” E. Smith
Randolph “Randy” E. Smith, 59, of Winchester, VA, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022.
Randy was born in 1963 in Bethesda, MD, the son of Norman and Bonnie Smith. He handled maintenance for Motel 6 in Winchester for over 10 years. Randy enjoyed helping others and liked to smoke a Kool cigarette and drink a cold Busch beer after a hard day’s work. He would go out of his way to help others. Randy was a great son, brother and friend. His parents looked forward to his daily phone call in the morning. Randy loved country music, especially Q102, and his radio was on all the time. He was also a lifelong Redskins fan. He will be greatly missed by the Motel 6 family.
Randy is survived by his parents; daughter, Autumn Gant (Josh); grandchildren, Cheyenne and Paisley Gant; sisters, Barbara Jean Tumblin, Kimberly Ann Wilfong; brother, Timothy Norman Smith (Tina) and numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be Tuesday, November 29, 2022, from 6pm to 8pm with a service at 7:30pm, all held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Officiating will be Pastor Dave Cunsolo of Victory Church of Winchester.
