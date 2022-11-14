Randolph “Rudy” E. Rodgers Jr. and Shirley Anne Rodgers
Shirley Anne Rodgers, 87 of Winchester, VA passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at the Winchester Medical Center. She was joined by her husband Randolph “Rudy” E. Rodgers Jr., 89, of Winchester, VA on Thursday, October 20, 2022 when he passed away at the The Willows at Meadow Branch.
Shirley was born May 22, 1935 in Frederick County, VA the daughter of the late Clark Edward Legge Sr. and Irene (Hawkins) Legge. Rudy was born July 20, 1933 in Boyce, VA the son of the late Randolph E. Rodgers Sr. and Virginia D. (Purtlebaugh) Rodgers.
Rudy and Shirley married on December 21, 1956 in Hagerstown, MD and were blessed with just over 65 years of marriage together.
Rudy was a U.S. Navy Veteran serving from 1953-1957. He enjoyed doing aerial photography, flying radio controlled airplanes and loved meeting up with his flying buddies for breakfast in the mornings.
Rudy is survived by his brother Keith D. Rodgers (Robin) and his two nieces Holly Parker and Stephanie Duvall. Shirley is survived by her brother John D. Legge and her loving nieces and nephews. Both Rudy and Shirley are also survived by their many dear and loving friends who meant everything to them.
In addition to his parents, Rudy was also preceded in death by his brother Walter Lynn Rodgers. In addition to her parents, Shirley was also preceded in death by her two sisters Dorothy “Dot” Anderson and Charlotte Purtlebaugh; brothers, Clarke Legge, Jr., Allen Legge, Maurice Legge and Donald Legge.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life for both Rudy and Shirley on Saturday, November 19, at 11:00am at the Omps Funeral Home Reception Center, 1600 Amherst St., Winchester with Pastor Larissa Blechman officiating. During the Celebration Military Honors for Rudy will be performed. Interment was private as Rudy and Shirley were interred together at Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made in Memory of Rudy and Shirley to: Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St, #405, Winchester, VA 22601 or to the Esther Boyd Animal Shelter, 161 Fort Collier Rd, Winchester, VA 22603.
