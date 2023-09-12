Randolph Wall Cabell
Randolph Wall Cabell (Randy) made his final contribution to the soundtrack of life on September 7, 2023, leaving his wife and 5 children a red trumpet, a closetful of hats suitable for any musical occasion, and a lifetime of memories of musical performances.
Born on September 22, 1932 ,in Charlottesville, Virginia, he was the only child of Randolph McGuire Cabell and Cornelia Frances Wall Cabell. His parents encouraged his musical talent after seeing him march around the basement singing "Onward Christian Soldiers," buying him a soprano saxophone at five years old followed by piano lessons at six. These lessons constituted his only formal musical training. His early musical inclinations led to a lifetime of sharing music with everyone around him, playing the saxophone, piano, trumpet, trombone, tuba, sousaphone, baritone, ukulele, recorder, tympani, serpent horn, and, if no other instrument was available, kazoo.
While a student at Georgia Tech, he played saxophone in dance bands around Atlanta, started arranging music, and founded the Fowler Street Five Dixieland band, which played throughout Georgia from 1950 to 1954. Between musical activities, he graduated with bachelor's and master's degrees in electrical engineering and was commissioned as a 2nd Lt. in the US Army, serving for 2 years at Ft, Bliss Texas. After a brief stint with GE in Philadelphia, he returned to Virginia to attend the newly opened Darden School for Business at the University of Virginia. He is still remembered by classmates for a parody song he wrote about the dean and other faculty members.
At UVa, he met his future wife, Mary Katherine (Mary Kay) Huggin, who was pursuing her doctorate in mathematics. They married in June 1959, two days after he received his MBA. Little did Mary Kay realize that her vows would lead to a basement full of sousaphones and drums purchased at auction, sewing and wearing period costumes during the U.S. bicentennial, carrying instruments (including kettle drums) to and from countless performances, and general tolerance of a consummate performer.
He enjoyed a 28-year career as an engineer with IBM, where he continued to bring amateur musicians together for company events. He and Mary Kay raised five children in the Washington, DC, metro area, instilling the values of commitment to God, country, and family. He retired to Boyce, Virginia, and then the WindsorMeade community in Williamsburg, Va. He was an active member in the Episcopal church wherever he lived, singing in the choir and arranging musical ensembles for special occasions.
He was a proud Virginian and celebrated Virginia history through music and family. This included editing and publishing music of the Band of the 19th Virginia Heavy Artillery, and co-founding a saxhorn band at the Virginia Military Institute. Inspired by people and events, he composed nearly a dozen marches, including The Band of the Shenandoah March, The Trumpeter of Jamestown March, Virginia-Mother of Presidents, and The Francis Gary Powers U-2 March.
He was a lifetime member of The Cabell Family Society, supporting the preservation of family history and serving as a board member and officer. He researched and published an updated family genealogy, 20th Century Cabells and Their Kin, in 1993. He shared his love for American history with his family, touring American Battlefields and taking pictures of his children sitting on cannons up and down the East Coast. In 1976, he commemorated the bicentennial with a family photo of all 7 family members in colonial regalia. His then-teenage daughters have not forgotten the trauma of this event.
Randy believed life should have background music, so he brought music and costumes to any gathering he attended. His musical talent was unchallenged by unusual ensemble combinations, as long as he could assign a melody and bass line. His musical performances included the irreverent classic, "Flush Not the Toilet While the Train is in the Station," set to the final movement of Handel's Concerto in F Major. After retirement, he brought his pocket trumpet on travel so he could strike up a tune if the occasion called for it, which it always did in his mind. During COVID lockdowns, he played the keyboard from his courtyard balcony to lead sing-alongs among the WindsorMeade residents.
He took great pride in his children and grandchildren and their accomplishments and was an adoring spouse to his wife of 64 years, rarely spending a night apart. He was spontaneous, witty, intelligent, caring, and masterful at orchestrating fun, and will be remembered for the joy he brought to those around him. He is survived by his wife, Mary Katherine, children Beth Cabell, Kathy (Mark) Terlesky, Ran (Karen) Cabell, Martha Cabell, Peggy (Jobe) Metts, fifteen grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
A service commemorating the passing of this wonderful soul will be held at WindsorMeade Retirement Community on his 91st Birthday - 22 September, 2023 at 11 am. A reception will be held immediately following for all to join with the family sharing memories and laughs of Randy's escapades.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to a charity of your choice in Randy's name.
