Randy Blake Birkett
Randy Blake Birkett, 60, of Gerrardstown, WV, passed peacefully Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at his home.
Mr. Birkett was born May 3, 1963, in Winchester, VA, and was the son of the late Mitchell and Catherine Birkett. He had made a career as a painter. He was an avid NFL Dallas Cowboys fan and always wore their apparel with their logo. His interests also included Harley-Davidson motorcycles, Ford trucks and his small collection of pocket knives, etc.
In 1986, he married the love of his life, Angela F. Creel, who preceded him in death in 2012.
Randy leaves behind two sons, Bryan (Sharee) Birkett of Rustburg, VA, and Kevin (Tara) Birkett of Stanley, VA; two daughters, Christina (Jennifer) Birkett of Stanley, VA, and Brittany Jones of Capon Bridge, WV; four grandsons, Clayton Birkett, Kashton Birkett, Joshua Baker Jr. and Noah Jones; a granddaughter, Aubree Birkett; and a sister, Reta Cookus of Bunker Hill, WV.
In addition to his parents and wife, Randy was preceded in death by sisters, Cathy Pierce, Pat Henderson and Betty Boyd.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
