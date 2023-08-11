Randy Junior Michael Aug 11, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Randy Junior Michael Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Randy Junior Michael Randy Junior Michael, 56, of Romney, WV, died on Monday, August 7, 2023 at the Winchester Medical Center.Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, WV. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Site search Search Most Popular Police chase across three counties ends at Walmart in Warren County Developer pulls rezoning application Clear Brook development State police: Winchester man killed on I-81 Samuels library director resigns amid controversy over banning books James Wood High School unveils phase one of renovation project with ribbon cutting Miss Clarke County Fair Scholarship Pageant to feature three candidates Beyoncé, Blue Ridge Hospice bring joy to grieving young people Frederick Supervisor Josh Ludwig seeks chairmanship of the board Athlete Spotlight: Clarke County football player Tanner Sipe Out of the Past ... from the archives of The Winchester Star
