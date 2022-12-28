Randy S. Littleton
Randy Stephen Littleton, 67, of Bluemont, Virginia, died Friday, December 23, 2022, at his home.
Randy was born September 19, 1955, in Virginia, son of George Clayton Littleton and Mildred Marie Crim Littleton.
He was a master electrician with Southern Electric Service Co. in Leesburg, Virginia, for 40 years.
He married Lisa Joy Cornwell Littleton on April 29, 1978, in Bluemont, Virginia.
Surviving with his wife are two sons, Randall Shane Littleton, wife Angela of Bluemont, VA, and Stephen Sean Littleton, wife Heather of Winchester, VA; five grandchildren, Ely, Ella and Lucas Littleton, Heather Neil and Travis Morse; and three great-grandchildren.
His brother George Clayton Littleton III, sister Rita Patterson, and parents all preceded him in death.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 P. M. Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville, with Pastor Alana McGuinn officiating. Burial will follow in Loudoun Ebenezer Cemetery, Round Hill, VA.
Pallbearers will be Shane Littleton, Stephen Littleton, Brian Cornwell, J. K. Cornwell, Scott Bishop, and Eric Allder.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 9:00 P. M. Friday evening at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
To view the obituary and send condolences online visit www.endersandshirley.com
