Rannie Whetzel Ritter
Rannie Whetzel Ritter, 88, of Middletown died Monday, May 17, 2021 in her residence.
She was born December 25, 1932 in Mathias, WV the daughter of David and Sally See Whetzel.
She was married to Joseph E. Ritter.
Professionally she had worked for Groves Monuments in Winchester for 40 years and then at Walmart as a cashier.
In her spare time she loved flowers and gardening.
She is survived by her sons, Joel Ritter and his wife Lisha of Winchester, and Charles Jarrell, Sr., and his wife Teresa of Middletown; grandchildren, Rachel Bounds, Charles Jarrell, Jr., Kirby, William, Zakery, Thomas, & Tyler Jarrell; great-grandchildren, Eli, Kamdon, and Wynter Jarrell; siblings, Vesta Miller, Ruth Spitler, James, Frank, and Toby Whetzel.
Her husband and brothers, Clifton, Charlie, and Junior Whetzel preceded her in death.
A service will be 11:00 am Monday in Green Hill Cemetery, Berryville officiated by Rev. Marc Roberson. Burial will follow the service.
