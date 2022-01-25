Ray Allen Gray, 92, of Berryville, Virginia, died Saturday, January 22, 2022, in the Winchester Medical Center.
Mr. Gray was born December 25, 1929, in Winchester, Virginia, the son of the late Ora Mae Gray.
He was self-employed as a general contractor.
He married Shirley Fay Barb on April 12, 1952, in Hagerstown, Maryland.
Surviving with his wife are a daughter, Donna Gray (Harold Clemons) of Winchester, VA; two sons, Rodney Gray (Lori) of Hedgesville, WV, and Jerome Gray (Ginger) of Berryville, VA; eight grandchildren, Tara Sfarnas, Trista Rutherford, Ian Rutherford, Kimberly Fisher, Kelly Gray, Taylor Gray, Owen Gray, and Josie Gray and four great-grandchildren, Landon Sfarnas, Hayden Sfarnas, Cole Fisher, and Cameron Fisher.
A memorial service will be held 10:00 A. M. Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville with Mr. R. K. Shirley III officiating. The service will be livestreamed for those unable to attend. Burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to John H. Enders Fire & Rescue, 9 S. Buckmarsh St., Berryville, VA 22611 or to the Clarke County Humane Foundation, P O Box 713, Berryville, VA 22611.
