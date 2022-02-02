Ray Allen Cook
Ray Allen Cook, 61, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, February 7 at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Ray was born December 2, 1960, in Warren County, Virginia, son of the late Marvin Harley and Sylvia Hawkins Cook.
He was currently working for B&B Signal Company. He was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose #829 in Front Royal.
Ray was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend. He enjoyed being with family, having a good time and had a big heart. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Surviving are his loving and devoted wife, Terry Cook; son, Travis A Cook and wife Missy; daughter, Kelly Witworth and husband Ronnie; step-daughter, Cassie Winn; brother, Jack Cook and wife Penny; four sisters, Lucy Greenfield, Hilda Shell and husband Pete, Rosie Sherman and Loretta Purdy; and nine grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, James A. Cook.
Pallbearers will be Gordon Shell, Daniel Cook, Michael Payne, Robert Graham, Rodney Johnson and James Loveless.
Honorary pallbearer will be Hunter Cook.
The family will receive friends on Monday, February 7 from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
There will be a time of food and fellowship following the graveside at the Front Royal Moose Lodge on John Marshall Highway in Front Royal.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddox
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
