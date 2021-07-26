Ray B. Taylor, 85, of Stephens City, Virginia died peacefully at his home on Friday, July 23.
Mr. Taylor was born in 1935 in Winchester, Virginia; the son of the late Emmert Taylor and Mae Baker Taylor. He was the owner of Ray's Burner Service for 30 years.
Ray married Frances Jackson on March 14, 1954 in Hamilton, Virginia. They were married for 67 years. Surviving with his wife are his four children; Donna Pearson (John), Craig Taylor (Connie), Mike Taylor (Amy), and Mark Taylor (Aimee); eight grandchildren; Justin Pearson (Kendra), Bryan Duncan (Cari), Jacob Taylor, Evan Taylor, Carlyle Taylor, Ashford Mathews (Tyler), Hunter Taylor and Bryce Hodge, and his sister, Phyllis Norton. He was also the proud great grandfather of six.
Mr. Taylor was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Taylor and a sister, Janet Fincham.
A funeral service will be held at Burnt Factory Church on Wednesday, July 28 at 2 P.M. The family will receive friends and family one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Blue Ridge Hospice or Burnt Factory United Methodist Church, Relay for Life (Cancer Society).
A very special thank you to the hospice team that cared for Mr. Taylor.
