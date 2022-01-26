Ray Carson Racer
Ray Carson Racer, 79, of Winchester, VA, died January 22, 2022, at his home with his family by his side.
Ray was born February 1, 1942, in Berryville, VA, son of the late John William and Iva Virginia Ramey Racer. He was a graduate of Clarke County High School, Class of 1960. Ray was introduced to horse racing at the ripe age of 6 years old. From that point forward he became an avid fan and eventually bought two race horses himself. He worked at Safeway until his retirement. Then he and his wife opened two stores, Gold Leaf in Berryville and Christmas Treasures in Winchester.
After a high school courtship, Ray married the love of his life, Elizabeth Jo Edens Racer, on November 4, 1961, at Stone’s Chapel in Clarke County, VA.
He is survived by his three sons, Ray Christian Racer of Winchester, VA, David Carson Racer and his wife Tonia of Gerrardstown, WV, and Scott Patrick Racer of Winchester.
He is preceded in death by his lovely wife.
The family will receive friends Sunday, January 30, 2022, from 2:00–4:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester.
A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, January 31, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Mt. Hebron Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, go to the racetrack and place your bet on a horse.
On line condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
