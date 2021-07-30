Ray E. Malone, Sr. “Mouse”
Ray E. Malone, Sr., 81 of Falling Waters, WV passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021 peacefully at his daughter’s home.
Ray was born in 1940 in Winchester, VA to the late William Harrison and Grace Virginia (Clark) Malone. He was a graduate of James Wood High School, Class of 1958 and served in the United States Army. Ray worked and retired in 2001 as a security guard for Giant Food and grew up attending Calvary Church of the Brethren. Ray was known for playing in various pool leagues in Hagerstown: Sunset, Starlight and Delmar pool halls. He was also a talented ping pong player. He was a fan of Elvis Presley and collected coins, starting when he was a boy. Ray was an avid Baltimore Orioles and Washington Redskins fan and past member of the Williamsport Moose Lodge.
Ray married Betty Sue “Susie” Polk on January 26, 1980 in Fairfax, VA. Betty Sue preceded Ray in death on September 23, 2019. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Janet Malone.
Surviving are Ray’s children, Sylvia Malone Hollinger of Martinsburg, WV, Melissa F. Hose and husband Roger, Jr. and Ray E. Malone, Jr. and wife Tina of Charles Town, WV; sister, Lucille Shifflett of Winchester, VA; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Ray is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Betty Sue; first wife, Janet Patterson Malone and son in law, Bruce Hollinger.
A visitation will be held at 1pm with a service at 2pm, Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, 1260 Front Royal Pike, Winchester,VA. Interment will follow in Shenandoah Memorial Park. A luncheon will follow the interment at Calvary Church of the Brethren. Officiating will be Pastor Rick Heines.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ray’s memory may be made to: Calvary Church of the Brethren, 578 Front Royal Pike, Winchester, VA 22602.
