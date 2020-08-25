Ray Edward Harden "Buck"

Ray Edward "Buck" Harden, 74 of Stephenson, Virginia passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020, in Washington DC VA Hospital.
Buck was born in 1945 in Winchester, Virginia, son of the late Nathan and Ruby Harden. He attended James Wood High School. Buck was a veteran of the United States Army, having served during the Vietnam conflict. He worked for Paynes Well Drilling, drove a truck for Valley Proteins and many other local businesses. He also transported apples for local orchards. Buck was a member of the Eagles, American Legion Post 21, a lifetime member of the Winchester VFW, and an avid gun and coin collector.
He married Bonnie Kidwell on November 30, 1970 in Hagerstown, Maryland.
Surviving with his wife are daughters, Laura Fishel (Eric) of Winchester, Virginia; son, John Harden of Bunker Hill, West Virginia; five grandchildren and three great grandchildren; sisters, Barbara Leake of Inwood, West Virginia, Nellie Dunham of Glengary, West Virginia; Betty Cook (Michael) of Clear Brook, Virginia, and Shirley Clark (Albert) of Winchester, Virginia; and his brothers, Gary Harden (Carol) of Stephenson, Virginia and Mike Harden (Kathi) of Clear Brook, Virginia. Also survived by his many loving nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Buck was preceded in death by a daughter, Jami Bly.
Relatives and friends are invited to Buck's visitation Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. A funeral service will be conducted on Friday at 11 a.m. with Evangelist Richard Cunningham officiating at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in memory of Buck may be sent to some of his favorite charities including the Vietnam Veterans, Disabled Veterans, Wounded Warriors, World War II Veterans and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
