Ray Elmer Spitzer, Jr. (Junior) left this world June 28, 2020 to join his parents, Ray Elmer and Christine Elizabeth Spitzer in the loving arms of our Lord.
Junior was a graduate of James Wood High School. He retired from Henkel-Harris.
Junior was an avid, lifelong and loyal fan of the Washington Redskins. He spent much of his spare time stripping wire. Junior never met a stranger and set an example for all of us that faith and perseverance can sustain life when all else fails.
Among his many family and friends, Junior is survived by his brother, Steve Spitzer, two nephews, Jeremy and Jason Spitzer, and his beloved aunt, Elta Watts.
Services will be private.
Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
