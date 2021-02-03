Ray I. Tenney, Jr.
Ray I. Tenney, Jr. passed away unexpectedly on January 27, 2021. Born on September 1, 1972 he was the son of the late Ray I. Tenney, Sr. and Pat M. Tenney.
He is survived by his wife Mary Tenney who he married on May 8, 1999; his brother William A. Copenhaver, and many cherished aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
Ray enjoyed many outdoor activities, including hunting, fishing, camping and anything that was FAST! From racing cars to ATVs. Ray was a member of 540 car club and the conservation club.
We have joy in our hearts that Ray has been reunited with his best friend Marshall, and his mom, dad, and grandparents.
Pallbearers will be Lee Dokes, Arthor Dokes, Rusty Tenney, Brian Jenkins, Justin Morrison, Darian Byers, Mike Dennis, and James Barnes. Honorary will be Bobby Copenhaver and Jason Britain.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Hall Funeral Home, Purcellville, VA from 10 am to 12 p.m. A graveside service will then take place at 2:00 p.m. at Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester, VA.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Heart Association and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
Arrangements by Hall Funeral Home, Purcellville, VA. Please visit www.hallfh.com to express online condolences to the family.
