Ray Lee Barrow
Ray Lee Barrow, 71, of Winchester, went to be with his Lord and Savior on December 5, 2022, at the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
Ray was born December 11, 1950, in Olney, MD, the son of the late Harry and Mary Jackson Barrow.
Ray was a life-long member of the Abundant Life Church in Stephens City, Va. He had a very strong faith and loved his church family dearly. Ray enjoyed putting puzzles together, fishing even if he didn't catch a thing, watching westerns, and was a diehard Elvis fan. Ray had a heart of gold and never met a stranger. He had the most contagious smile and laugh that could brighten anybody's day.
Ray is survived by his siblings Faye Kerns and husband Nathan, Lawnzy Barrow and wife Maggie, Ronnie Barrow and wife Angela, Bonnie Barrow, Jay Barrow, Kay Hagins and husband Terry, Joy Walls and husband Rick, and many nieces, nephews, and a very large extended family.
Ray was proceeded in death by his siblings Mae Ballenger, Connie Knipple, and Donnie and Gay Barrow, and one nephew Kevin Mumaw.
His family misses him tremendously but finds peace knowing he is now safe in the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, December 9 at 1:00pm at Abundant Life Church, 700 Aylor Road, Stephens City, officiated by Pastor John Miller. Burial will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Daniel Barrow, Rick Walls Jr., Rick Walls Sr., Michael Bowers, Randy Ritter, and Jamie Walton.
Friends will be received one hour prior to the service in the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Sierra Rudolph, 134 Deer Creek Road, Winchester VA 22602.
The family would like to thank Blue Ridge Hospice and the Valley Palliative Care team for the outstanding care Ray received.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester, www.phelpsfunerals.com.
